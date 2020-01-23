Will Augusta end recycling? Commissioners weigh costs, ethical questions around program

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Will Augusta get rid of its recycling program? That’s the question city officials tried to answer Thursday during a workshop.

The issue was first address at the end of last year. Leaders said the recycling program costs more money than it brings in.

It was a lively debate Thursday, but no final decision was made. It must go through full commission in the coming weeks.

But the main factor in the looming decision is the city says only about 5,000 people recycle. Of those recyclables that come through, at least 80 percent of it is dumped due to contamination.

The city went a step further, arguing even if there was less contamination companies charge expensive fees to process the loads because the market has collapsed. China no longer buys our nation's trash.

But, of course, some commissioners recognize the ethical and moral obligations to the environment, which makes the decision to possibly suspend the program harder.

“If we need to stop it for a while to make sure we come up with some type of plan to get it going in the right direction,” District 5 Commissioner Bobby Williams said. “I just believe it’s something we need to do.”

Something that came from this meeting was exploring ways to educate the public and getting neighbors to recycle the right way. The city will look into possibly doing some recycling campaigns.

Again, all this still needs to go before full commission for a final vote on whether to ditch the program.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.