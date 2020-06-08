Will Atlanta Mayor Bottoms top Biden's list of possible running mates?

Monday, June 8, 2020

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is talking about who Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden might pick as his running mate.

She’s one of the potential contenders, according to earlier news reports.

In an interview, she said: “What I said repeatedly is I want Joe Biden to put the person on the ticket who will help him defeat Donald Trump in 2020. And I don't think there is anybody in this country who knows better other than President Obama and Joe Biden what that person -- who that person should be.”

Asked if she was being vetted, she said: “I'll defer -- I'll refer you to the Biden campaign for answers on that process.”

That's not a “no.”

Bottoms has been at the forefront in the national protests following her handling of demonstrations in Atlanta and officers in a recent Taser incident during one of the protests.