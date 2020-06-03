Wilkes County Offices on the Primary Ballot

Several offices in Wilkes County will be up for election this fall. To narrow down selections, many of these offices will hold primary elections on June 9.
The following list of offices and candidates will be up for the primary election on June 9.
Wilkes County Sheriff
- Greg Rogers (R)
- Mark Moore (D)
- Aurelsis Perkins (D)
Wilkes County School Board Chairman
- Alvin Jones
- Dann Standard
Wilkes County School Board District 3
- Latasha Epps
- Richard Heard
