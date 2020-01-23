Wildlife technician on Clarks Hill WMA awarded NWTF Joe Kurz Award

Jerome Hay was awarded the Georgia State Chapter of the National Turkey Federation's Joe Kurz Manager of the Year Award for 2019. The award was given to Hay at the Georgia state chapter banquet last week for his work on Clarks Hill Wildlife Management Area.

Here is the post from the Wildlife Resources Division - Georgia DNR on Thursday:

"Jerome Hay, wildlife technician on Clarks Hill WMA, was named the Georgia State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Joe Kurz Wildlife Manager of the Year for 2019.

Since he began his position, Jerome has revived the prescribed burning regime on the property, increased the amount of managed wildlife openings by over 100 acres, and worked hard to improve and increase WMA access. His hard work resulted in several turkey hens nesting in those openings and successfully hatching broods.

Last spring gobbler season, Jerome harvested his first turkey on Clarks Hill WMA - a true testament to his successful habitat management efforts. The excitement of that first bird has created a lifelong turkey hunter and conservation steward for wild turkeys. Thank you for all you've done for Georgia wildlife, Jerome!"

Georgia DNR harvest records for Clarks Hill WMA show turkey harvest numbers increased in 2019 compared to years prior. Here is a look at the numbers:

2016 (8 total) - 7 longbeards, 1 jake

2017 (12 total)- 8 longbeards, 4 jakes

2018 (7 total)- 4 longbeards, 3 jakes

2019 (14 total)- 9 longbeards, 5 jakes