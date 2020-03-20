Wild Wings Cafe offers free kids meals and other deals during

Friday, March 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Wild Wing Cafe is offering free kid's meals and other delicious deals at all locations during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the release, the company wants to help families who are struggling or who might otherwise rely on free and reduced-price school lunches for their children during school closures.

The deals include:

- Two (2) free kid’s meals for every adult entree purchased. Online orders included. WWC also has extended the age limit for kid’s meals to 15.

- 20% off all online and carry out orders

- 20% off all catering orders

“We recognize that most Americans are feeling the financial burden of the difficult steps we are all having to take, and Wild Wing Cafe wants to help by providing free meals for children,” Steve Weigel, president and CEO of the Charlotte, N.C.-based restaurant chain said, in the release. “We are taking these steps to help our community at this difficult time because we are all in this together.”

