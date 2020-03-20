Wife of Eddie Cruey denied bond, DA's office says

Friday, March 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Bond was denied for the wife of a man whose body was found buried in his backyard.

Sandra Dales will be staying put, according to District Attorney Natalie Paine's office, in connection with the death of Eddie Cruey.

Dales stands accused of killing Cruey, then burying his body in the yard.

Cruey went missing several days before Thanksgiving 2019. Dales repeatedly told investigators Cruey had gone off to be with friends.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.