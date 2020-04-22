WifeSaver location temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga (WRDW/WAGT) -- Managers of the WifeSaver restaurant chain temporarily closed the Washington Road location after learning that an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the company said.

“Our employee was symptom-free when he/she last worked on Thursday, April 16th,” Marketing Director Lindsey Folley wrote in an email to WRDW/WAGT. “The employee spoke with the Owner/Operator of the Washington Road location on Sunday, April 19th, after results were received and the decision to voluntarily close was made.”

Before reopening, the restaurant has hired a local company to professionally disinfect all surfaces at the location, 3316 Washington Road, effectively killing any of the virus, Folley said.

In addition, guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed, Folley said, including taking each employee’s temperature prior to their shift and during their shift. All employees will be wearing face masks, Folley said.

Although dining rooms have been closed in Georgia due to the coronaviris outbreak, carry-out and drive-thru service has been allowed.

