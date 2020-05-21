Why sheriff wants you to be on the lookout for these 3

Thursday, May 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Three people are wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in connection with unrelated aggravated assault incidents this week, according to authorities.

Wanted in connection with the crimes are:

Daniel Cook, 43, on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime. The incident occurred Wednesday in the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road, according to the agency.

Heather Ford, 34, on suspicion of aggravated assault. Authorities said the incident occurred Wednesday in the 2900 block of Eidson Drive.

Jontae Landers, 20, on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The incident occurred on Tuesday at the CITGO gas station at 3020 Tobacco Road.

Authorities said warrants are on file for all three suspects.

Anyone with information about them is asked to contact any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

CRIME | 2 injured in Augusta drive-by, the latest in a string of shootings this week

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.