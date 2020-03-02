Why is Georgia no longer part of Super Tuesday?

Monday, March 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - About 200 people voted early in Richmond County on Monday on the eve of a big day for the presidential race.

14 states will give voters a chance to choose a Democratic nominee on Super Tuesday. However, Georgia won't be part of the frenzy.

It's the first time since the 1980s, and election officials say the big reason is a new voting system. They needed more time to sort out any issues.

"We'll be the only state in the country having our presidential primary that day, and so it really does make Georgia relevant in the overall process," said Lynn Bailey, the Richmond County elections director.

Georgia's day to vote will be March 24. Bailey says that means more eyes on the state, which unlike South Carolina will have both a Democrat and Republican primary.

"You do not have to register to vote by party, so you're free to choose whichever party's primary that you want to participate in when you get to the polls," Bailey said.

But, one ballot could look quite a bit different in three weeks.

"Given how many delegates are at stake tomorrow during Super Tuesday, it could conceivably basically be over by the time we get to vote on the 24th," said Dr. Gregg Murray, a political science professor at Augusta University.

Dr. Murray believes that means less influence for Georgia this time around. But, he says that depends on the competition, especially if the race gets closer for two front runners.

As more names suspend their campaigns, the ballot won't change.

"It's more just an announcement they are making, there's no formality to it whatsoever," Bailey said.

Candidates aren't taken off the ballot unless they withdraw, and Dr. Murray says that could skew results.

But, he says it's up to voters to be educated.

"Pay attention to what's going on because the differences are consequential and could have a big impact on the country depending on who wins," Murray said.

The sales tax referendum is also listed on the ballot for March 24 and can be voted on nonpartisan.