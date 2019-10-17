"Why do they stay?" AU students answer domestic abuse question at interactive workshop

Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- "Why do they stay?"

That's the question victims of domestic abuse hear the most, according to Rachel Peck with SafeHomes Domestic Violence Center in Augusta.

Answering that question was the purpose behind an interactive workshop at Augusta University on Thursday.

Students were given different identities, and went through different abuse scenarios, finding out how hard it is to leave and stay away from an abuser.

By the end of the exercise, almost every student returned "home."

Peck said experiencing the workshop gives people more empathy and understanding of domestic abuse victims.

"I think it was important to share this here today, because I don't think a lot of people know the different types of abuse, how hard it is to leave an abusive relationship, and really just that an agency like Safe Homes is there to help," Peck said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call SafeHomes' hotline at 706-736-2499.

You can call that same hotline if you're interested in volunteering at SafeHomes.

Peck said their services are completely free.

