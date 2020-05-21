Why Vice President Mike Pence will visit Georgia this week

Thursday, May 21, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Vice President Mike Pence will make his way to the Peach State this week.

Pence will be in Atlanta on Friday to talk with Kemp about the state’s reopening plans.

He’ll have lunch with Gov. Brian Kemp to discuss how Georgia is opening up again. Kemp is set to announce new guidance soon on reopening more businesses that have been closed for weeks to cut the spread of coronavirus.

After visiting Kemp, Pence will head to Norcross for a round-table discussion with restaurant executives at the Waffle House headquarters.

Later that evening, the vice president will return to Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

