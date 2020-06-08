Why CDC says protesters need to be tested for coronavirus

Updated: Mon 7:53 AM, Jun 08, 2020

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) -- While protests continue across the country, officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention want to remind people there’s still a pandemic going on and safety precautions should still be followed.

Officials at the agency say they’re closely monitoring the demonstrations that they fear could cause more COVID-19 outbreaks.

CDC officials also have concerns about tear gas and other chemicals being used on protesters that could make them cough and this spread the virus.

If you've gone to a protest, health officials encourage you to get tested.

