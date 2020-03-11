Who's top dog?: Augusta Animal Shelter celebrates March Madness with adoption special

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- With March Madness just around the corner, a local animal shelter is getting into the spirit to help all furry friends get adopted.

March is here, which means it's time to set your brackets.

Augusta Animal Shelter is hosting its own March Madness special to help the animals get adopted.

"Our director, he loves basketball, so he wanted to do something along the lines of March Madness," Crystal Eskola, Deputy Director, Augusta Animal Services, said.

The teams have been training hard. Each team has four players. Every time an animal is adopted, their team gets a point.

"We have Team Pawsome versus Team Purrfect and Team Four Paws versus Team Whiskers," Eskola said. "We have identified owners of the teams, captains of the teams, and players on the teams."

Players adopted count as one point. Captains are two. And owners are three. Older animals will start the event and will be followed by younger animals.

"Puppies and kittens get adopted quickly, but what we want to move is some of our older animals," Eskola said. "When a dog or cat gets adopted, that cage, that position's opened up and then we can substitute from the bench."

The tournament will run through the end of the real march madness basketball tournament. So head down to the animal shelter and help your favorite team bring home the title because everyone wants to be top dog.

"My guess is Team Whiskers because there's a lot of cute kittens that's gonna be up between now and the tournament in April," Eskola said.

Team Whiskers may be the favorites, but who doesn't love a good underdog?

The adoption fee for the animals participating in the event will be $10. Those animals will be fixed, up-to-date on shots, and microchipped. The tournament is underway and runs until the actual March Madness national championship on Monday, April 6.

