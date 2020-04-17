Who used the debit card of a CSRA man believed to be dead?

Thursday, April 16, 2020

John Scott Devore

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A possible case of fraud is under an investigation after the debit card of a man believed to be dead was used recently.

Back on March 30, authorities believed they found the body of missing man John Devore. However, his debit card was used at three different locations and an ATM on April 7.

Devore went missing on March 12.

Meanwhile, deputies arrested Ronald Harris on March 20 in connection with Devore's murder.

The debit card case, meanwhile, remains under investigation.

