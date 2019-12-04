Who killed Tacorey Brigham? Family seeks answers in teen's mysterious shooting death

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

WAYNESBORO, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Investigators in Burke County have been knocking on doors, looking for answers in a teen's murder.

Tacorey Brigham was shot and killed on Nov. 27 at the Magnolia Acres Apartment in Waynesboro.

Magnolia Acres is no stranger to deadly shooting. This time, deputies are on foot, knocking on doors, questioning neighbors, and trying to connect the dots.

What happened to Tacorey?

While the town is getting ready for one holiday, Brigham’s family said goodbye to their boy on another.

“Thanksgiving was just another day,” Teresa Brigham, Tacorey’s grandmother, said. “Christmas -- I don't even want to decorate because of that. It took a lot out of me and our family.”

Tacorey marked a lot of “firsts” for the Brigham family. He was the first born. The first boy. He even made Teresa a first time grandmother. Now, it's a bit of an injustice that he's the first to leave.

“I felt that he need to see me go,” Teresa said. “Not me having to see him go, and it’s just not fair.”

For a few months now, she's watched violence swallow a lot of the community -- teens as suspects and victims. She wants her grief to resonate as a message to both.

“Once a life is taken, you can't get it back,” Teresa said. “And the family has to sit and they have to go through all this because of that."

Tacorey was visiting family at Magnolia Acres last Wednesday. When Burke County deputies got to the shooting scene, the 17-year-old lay lifeless.

“It’s a hurt you can’t even imagine,” Teresa said.

The tangled yellow tape doesn't even begin to wrap up loose ends of what happened. Investigators aren't sure if he was a target. And the family doesn't know what led up to the shooting.

"Whatever the situation may be, you don't need to pick up a gun and kill anybody,” Teresa said. “Because you're not just killing that person, you're also killing a part of the family."

This summer, Tyberlyn Kelly, 16, was killed. Another teen was arrested for the murder. Around that same time, police were already investigating nine other consecutive aggravated assaults in Waynesboro.

For the family of Tacorey Brigham, they say some peace can come with answers. If you know anything, call Waynesboro Police Department or Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

