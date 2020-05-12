Who in the CSRA will get COVID-19 antibody tests — and why?

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Coronavirus in the CSRA

When it comes to coronavirus symptoms, we've learned not everyone shows them. What if you already had COVID-19 and just didn’t know?

Local health officials are teaming up to figure out how long the virus may have been in the CSRA.

Columbia County welcomes group antibody testing in COVID-19 research

Columbia County employees will to be among first to get antibody tests

Columbia County and Augusta University Health are working

together to start testing specific groups for coronavirus antibodies.

If you've had the virus before, your body will have made these antibodies to fight COVID-19 in the future.

Testing will start for Columbia County. Teachers and law enforcement officers will be among the first groups tested because of their daily interaction with children and the community.

These tests are not available to the general public. Medical experts say their results will help gauge how long the virus has been spreading in our area.

"Both of those groups can provide valuable information as an indicator for what's happening in our community on oither end of the spectrum,” said Dr. Philip Coule, chief medical officer at AU Health. “Either that none of them have antibodies and we need to be extremely careful moving forward, or that a lot of people already have antibodies to this disease.”

Columbia County is paying for the testing and research, which is why they're the first to be tested.

Officials hope to be able to expand the testing to certain groups in Richmond County next.

