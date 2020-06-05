Where's my polling place in South Carolina or Georgia?

Friday, June 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Several offices across the states of Georgia and South Carolina are holding primary elections June 9.

But where do you go to cast your ballot?

Polling locations are all over the CSRA, and election officials in both states have made it easy to find yours.

In Georgia, all you have to do is go to the Secretary of State's website and type in some of your personal information.

Over in South Carolina, the South Carolina Election Commission has a similar website to help you find your precinct.

