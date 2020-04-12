Where to seek shelter in severe weather during COVID-19

Sunday, April 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As severe weather poses a risk to the CSRA, local EMA directors are navigating how to prepare during the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the NWS and our own forecasts, the greatest threat of damaging wind and isolated tornadoes will be shortly before daybreak Monday, so we asked local emergency management agencies where people should go to seek shelter.

Columbia County EMA says their designated storm shelters are county gyms like Patriots Park and Liberty Park, however, due to COVID-19, those gyms are closed. Officials say those gyms will continue to stay closed and will not act as a storm shelter at this time.

"People should always respond according to the greatest threat first. If a requirement for shelters emerges, that would take prioritization for immediate action. Even in the midst of current COVID measures, natural disasters, structure fires, etc occur. We have to deal with these situations regardless of the virus. Take care of the immediate and most severe problem while exercising caution and prudence.

If a person lives in a mobile home it is important for them to leave the mobile home and find shelter elsewhere. We do not have "tornado" shelters designated. Once a warning is issued, people evacuating to a shelter at that time would be put in harms way. We recommend that those who do not have a safe location in their home (inner most room without windows or basement) to seek shelter prior to any watch/warnings."

Columbia County officials advise residents who depend on shelters to reach out to family/friends prior to severe weather and find a safe place to go.

We have reached out to our other local counties. We will post their responses as we get them.

