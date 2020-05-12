Where and when to get free coronavirus testing across the CSRA

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Wherever you are in the CSRA, chances are free coronavirus tests will be offered near you in the next few days.

Here's a look at what's planned:

In Augusta

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12, Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road. Register online athttps://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Augusta.htm https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/Augusta.htm.

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15, Lamar Milledge Elementary School, 510 Eve St. Preregister and be prescreened by calling the 311 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. There will no longer be a wait for those who do not register ahead of time.

Elsewhere

• Gibson, Ga.: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 14, Glascock County School, 1230 Panther Way. Testing is free. To schedule an appointment, call 706-598-2061.

• Saluda, S.C.: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 18, Saluda primary and elementary schools, 200 Matthews Drive.

• Johnson, S.C.: 9 a.m. to noon May 20 and 1-4 p.m. May 21, Johnston Elementary School, 514 Lee St.

