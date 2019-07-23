What's bringing new businesses and jobs to Augusta? A generous tax incentive.

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – More and more businesses are choosing Augusta. Why? Tax incentives.

Just this year, 700 jobs have been created by industry and 11 companies are building or expanding.

Companies like AIT and Premiere have recently made investments in Augusta, helping grow the workforce and ultimately increasing the average county wage.

For the last 18 months, Cal Wray has been working to bring new business to Augusta.

“We've seen the looks from manufacturing grow, we've seen the looks from cyber grow, which is really our targets,” Wray said.

Tax manager Ben Braxton has seen the growth, too.

“We've been very busy the last two or three years -- primarily with new business,” Braxton said.

One perk of doing business here is the Georgia Job Tax Credit. A company can get $3,000 for each job they create if they create at least 10 in a year.

Braxton has been helping clients get the credits.

“They have to be full-time employees, they have to meet a certain income threshold, and they have to be offered health insurance,” Braxton said.

Companies in Richmond County haven't always been able to get $3,000 per job. They base the amount on a tier system.

In 2017, Richmond County was tier one out of four among the poorest counties in Georgia, but in 2018 it moved up to tier two.

From 2018 to 2019, the average wage per hour went from $11.90 to $12.10. In the last 7 months, Richmond County's unemployment rate dropped from 4.9 percent to 4 percent with 11 companies either opening or expanding here.

Growth leads to more growth.

“The more disposable income, the more payroll being put into the community, the more likely we are to have more retail locations,” Wray said.

Wray says even with all the growth that has been happening, his office is still full speed trying constantly to attract more companies and ultimately create more jobs.

