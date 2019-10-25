What you need to know about the Richmond County 2020 elections

Friday, October 25, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – It’s almost a year from the Richmond County local elections and the campaigning has already started.

Five commission seats for districts 1,3,5,7, and 9 are up for grabs. Also, there a few other powerful positions up for election too like Sheriff, District Attorney, and Solicitor General to name a few.

Here are website tools to keep you informed. First, know your district and its needs.

Click here to search for your district. This will lead you to augusta.gov where you'll have the option to search all the district maps.

It outlines district boundaries, helping you to know who is your current commissioner and super district commissioner.

Right now eight candidates have filed to run for commission seats . Click here for their names and contact information.

If want to know who's supporting the candidates, click here and you can check out who is donating to their campaign.

The Georgia Easy File site will be updated throughout the election season so you can see which organizations or individuals are financially backing the candidates.

Most importantly, if you need to know about your voter's registration or you want an absentee ballot, or you want a sample ballot ahead of time, you have the option of doing it all online located in the 'voting information' section. Click here for more information.

Elections are November 3, 2020 and by March 5, 2020, the public will know which candidates are officially eligible for election. Click here for more information.

If you in live District 1, you can use this information for the upcoming candidate forum. It's the first one scheduled for the season.

The McClain Youth foundation is hosting the forum on Nov. 9th at the Municipal Building in the Beasley Room from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.