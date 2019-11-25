What you need to know about Investigator Cecil Ridley's funeral

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has unveiled the full schedule for Investigator Cecil Ridley's funeral for Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says the funeral service is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Warren Baptist Church on Washington Road.

Following the funeral, Ridley will be escorted with full law enforcement honors to Bellevue Memorial Gardens & Chapel on Wrightsboro Road.

The funeral procession will travel westbound on Washington Road, left onto Columbia Road, left onto Belair Road to Wrightsboro Road, and right onto Wrightsboro Road to Bellevue.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.