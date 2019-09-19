What you can find at Arts in the Heart this weekend

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Arts in the Heart, a celebration of creativity and culture based in the middle of downtown Augusta, is happening from Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 22.

The festival features purchasable pieces of art from regional artists, as well as crafts and musical performances.

Possibly the most popular aspect of the Arts in the Heart festival is the food choices from booths and food trucks featuring cuisine from around the world.

The Global Village features menus from the following countries and ethnicities:

- African American

- Cambodia

- China

- Cyprus

- France

- Greece

- India

- Ireland

- Italy

- Jamaica

- Korea

- Laos

- Latin America

- Lebanon

- Nigeria

- Philippines

- Samoa

- Spain

-South Sudan

- Sudan

- Thailand

- Trinidad

- Vietnam

The GAAC hot dog stand will also be one of the food options for diners. The food will be surrounding the Augusta Common off Broad Street.

Parking can be tricky at the festival, so organizers are telling people to carpool or use ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft if possible. If you want to drive, click here for parking information.

The festival runs Friday from 5 -9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday from noon - 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending the two-and-a-half day event can CLICK HERE for tickets.

