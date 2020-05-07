What we know about the suspect in North Augusta hostage standoff

Thursday, May 7, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- We're learning more about the 34-year-old man with a criminal record who killed himself in a North Augusta apartment after a four-hour hostage standoff with authorities in North Augusta.

It all happened Wednesday at an apartment in the 200 block of West Hugh Street, off Georgia Avenue, beginning soon after 11 a.m. and ending around 3:30 p.m. when Rodney Bettis killed himself.

Officers think Bettis held two hostages during the standoff and injured one, who was shot four times. The woman, about the same age as Bettis, was taken to a hospital. No word on her condition.

The incident was first reported as gunshots, and authorities say they learned it started as what they called a domestic situation.

“In a matter of a few seconds, I heard policemen on the other side of the fence, and they were yelling, and that scared me, and they were yelling at someone to stop,” one neighbor said.

Bettis had a history of run-ins with law enforcement, including a string of armed robbery cases dating back to 2007.

In Wednesday's incident, authorities said Bettis barricaded himself and refused to come out during the standoff, firing shots at officers. However, authorities said they never fired at the suspect, instead using other tactics to try to get him out. Those tactics included flash-bangs that make loud noises to disorient a suspect, as well as tear gas.

The Hugh Street standoff sent bangs and fear throughout the neighborhood, where officials evacuated residents of nearby apartments.

“I’m still shaking,” one resident said soon after the crisis ended. “It's an experience I didn't expect.”

After Bettis committed suicide, crime scene units were at the apartment and were expected to be there for a few hours.

Police said they were notifying the families involved.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

