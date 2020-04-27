What to expect as restaurants start to reopen today in the CSRA

Monday, April 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The owners of many Augusta-area eateries are remaining cautious, even though restaurant dining rooms can reopen today in Georgia -- although only under strict rules.

In addition to restaurants, other businesses can reopen after being shuttered for weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak. They include theaters and private social clubs.

It comes after barbers shops, salons, gyms and other businesses were allowed to reopen Friday.

But just because businesses can reopen doesn't mean they all will.

"What I've heard from folks to include our restaurant owners is they're not opening at this point particularly those that are in downtown Augusta,” Mayor Hardie Davis said. “They're going to continue to shelter in place and provide take out service only at this point but in terms of allowing dine-in, we're just not ready for that in Georgia. I can certainly say we're not ready for that in Augusta."

Several downtown restaurant owners agreed, posting on social media over the weekend to announce they will not be reopening today.

They include Nacho Mama's, New Moon Cafe, Sole, The Hive, Whiskey Bar and Frog Hollow.

Some restaurants say they'll be opening back up for take-out services -- but that there's no safe way to reopen dining rooms at this time.

Restaurants are allowed to provide dine-in services under the following conditions (more are listed in the executive order at the bottom):

• No more than 10 patrons per 500 square feet are allowed inside at once.

• Party size is limited to no more than six per table.

• Patrons must be kept separated while waiting to be seated through floor markings or waiting in cars.

• Restaurants must post signs that say no one with symptoms of COVID-19 can enter.

• All employees are required to wear masks at all times.

• Employers must screen and evaluate workers who exhibit signs of illness, such as a fever over 100.4 degrees and a cough or shortness of breath.

• Workers who show signs of illness can’t come into work. Employees who have COVID-19 must self-isolate for seven days and be fever-free and symptom-free for three days before coming back to work.

• Employers must train employees on the importance of frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitizers, and avoiding touching their faces.

• Salad bars and buffets are no longer allowed.

• Restaurants must use pre-rolled silverware.

• Items must be removed from self-service drinks, condiments, utensils, and tableware stations and have workers provide those items to patrons.

