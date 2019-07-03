What stores, offices are open and closed on July 4th?

Wednesday, July 3, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- As the Fourth of July approaches Thursday, many offices and stores will be closed, but not all of them. Time Magazine published a list detailing what is open.

Here's a full list of what's opened and closed Thursday:

CLOSED
Banks
USPS
Government offices
Stock markets
Costco

Open
Walmart
Kroger
Publix
Target
CVS
Rite Aid
Walgreens
Sam's Club (7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.)

Most restaurants are also open on the 4th, but they may have different hours.

