What local hospitals are doing to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks among staff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A group of health care employees in the same wing at Doctors Hospital have all tested positive for COVID-19 — and they’re not the only local medical workers to get infected.

What are local hospitals doing about these outbreaks?

They’re doing all they can do — taking temperatures and performing screening before allowing people inside the hospital. And they’re taking extensive cleaning steps.

But despite those safety measures, it doesn't take much to spread the coronavirus.

At Doctors Hospital, nine employees are positive after coming in contact with an emergency room patient who didn't know they had COVID-19.

Admissions were even temporarily paused to one area of the hospital.

At Augusta University Medical Center, officials said units have been short-staffed throughout the pandemic. But they've moved in people from other areas to help.

“We treat them as if they could potentially be contagious. We’re not putting them on our COVID unit. We're not doing anything other than just taking the precautions to protect our staff and other patients. We work very hard to keep everyone informed and to understand that their safety was our biggest priority,” said Dr. Pascha Schafer, chief quality officer for AU Health.

Officials at AU Medical Center say they’ve not had any high numbers of staff members test positive.

As for those employees who tested positive at Doctors, the hospital says they are OK and quarantining at home.

