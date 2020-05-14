What is the goal in tracing COVID-19 patients' contacts?

Thursday, May 14, 2020

By tracing the contacts of those who’ve come down with the coronavirus, Georgia and South Carolina hope to identify COVID-19 hot spots to keep the illness from spreading.

Both states are expanding their contact-tracing efforts.

The Georgia Department of Public Health says there are about 250 contact tracers across the state. Officials say they've identified 13,000 people who may have been in contact with someone with the virus.

With an expansion of Georgia’s effort, the goal is to have more than 1,000 contact tracers working within weeks. Training is underway for 200 new contact tracers and 70 medical students and Master of Public Health degree candidates who joined the agency in the past two weeks.

In South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control has increased the number of contact tracers from 20 to 400. And more than 1,000 others are working with the state through private companies.

Contact tracing is a tool for finding hot spots to prevent the virus from spreading.

A representative with DHEC, who did not want to be identified, explains her experience with bringing contact tracers on board.

“I get about 100 emails a day from people that really want to do it. It’s an absolutely bewildering experience for so many people, so we want to make sure whoever gets on board with us is going to be well equipped verbally so that everyone involved remains calm," the representative said.

She says the more contact tracers guiding people who’ve been exposed to the virus across the state, the more chances of beating a potential second wave of the virus.

“If people know they’ve been exposed and receive instructions to go into two-week quarantine, they’re immediately reducing the chances that five people are exposed to them," the representative said.

Kevin Shea, an infectious disease specialist for Grand Strand Medical Center, agreed. He noted the need for more contact tracers is necessary to stay ahead of the virus.

“A second wave is likely," Shea said. "The fact we can then trace back any positive case and make sure we isolate any person that’s been exposed as much as we can should limit the damage going forward. But that assumes the population as a whole follows the [social distancing] rules.”

For many residents and tourists along the Grand Strand, ‘contact tracing’ is new terminology but they understand loud and clear the process of tracking down a person who might be infected.

“I feel like [contact tracing] is a very smart thing to do," said Christopher Emitis, a frequent vacationer of Myrtle Beach. "You want to eliminate the virus as much as possible. Hopefully, when we get a vaccine, we’ll be able to take the virus out completely.”

Myrtle Beach resident Jessica Gray says she’s on the fence about the process.

“If you feel like somebody is sick, I think you should tell them," Gray said. "But I don’t think there should be people out there trying to find people that have it.”

Jaydah, a vacationer from Charlotte, North Carolina, is in support of tracking down people that are unknowingly spreading the virus.

“It makes me feel good, like they’re trying to protect us and they’re trying to make us aware of what’s going on," Jaydah said. “You don’t know who’s sick.”

They all agreed on one issue: they want to be ahead of COVID-19 and return back to a life of normalcy.

“I don’t want to be depressed," said Jessica Mobley, a vacationer from Charlotte, North Carolina. "I don’t want to be home, closed in, looking at the blinds. I don’t want any of that.”

DHEC officials say they prefer contact tracers to have a medical background but it’s not a requirement. What is a requirement is effective communication skills and knowledge of medical terminology.

From reports by WMBF and WRDW