What happened at Citi Tax Financial? Sheriff's office has found an explanation

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A crowd of people anxious about their stimulus checks showed up at a Richmond County tax preparer's office on Wednesday, but the sheriff's office is saying it's all got to do with the IRS and a third-party bank.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, 60-70 people showed up at Citi Tax Financial on Peach Orchard Road after many of them received word that their stimulus checks had been deposited into an account that did not match their bank records.

Many of the people said they called Citi Tax directly, but could not get anyone on the phone to answer their questions.

Eventually, according to the sheriff's office, Citi Tax's owner said he would be traveling from Atlanta to Augusta to explain what happened.

Deputies eventually spoke to the business' owner, who told them he had received an email from his third-party bank, Refund Advantage, saying they had received stimulus money for many of his clients.

RA told the business owner that he did not have the authority to disperse that money and they were sending the money back to the IRS so the federal government could give these clients their money directly.

Deputies said they verified the information and gave it to the customers who were still in the parking lot. They were also told they could update their addresses on the IRS' website.

The crowd later dispersed without incident.

So, what exactly happened with Citi Tax, Refund Advantage, and the IRS?

As previously mentioned, the hang-up lies between the IRS and Refund Advantage, a third-party company that works between the IRS and tax preparers to help disperse tax refunds and other money to customers.

Refund Advantage released a statement Thursday morning to clarify what happened on their end.

According to the company, the IRS "inadvertently" sent stimulus money for individuals directly into temporary accounts at Refund Advantage. That money, the company says, was not supposed to go into those accounts.

Instead, Refund Advantage says they have returned that money to the IRS

"so they can be distributed directly to the individual."

What if my money was distributed to Refund Advantage?

Refund Advantage says since they have returned stimulus money to the IRS, customers must go through the IRS to make sure their personal information -- such as an address -- is current with the federal government.

That said, RA says after the funds get back to the IRS, it will take them 7-10 business days to have visibility on the money. From there, you'll have to contact the IRS for further details.

For more information, you can also visit the IRS' Get My Payment page to see if your information is current with the federal government.

