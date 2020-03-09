What does an Airstream above the streets of Augusta have to do with urban growth? Everything.

Monday, March 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – It was a big day for the newest place coming to Broad Street.

Edgar's Above Broad is set to open this spring. On Monday, its Airstream trailer was suspended 50 feet above downtown Augusta.

The Airstream is going on the roof for the new restaurant at 7th and Broad.

Right now, 35 percent of offices downtown are vacant. It's why the downtown development authority says projects like this mean more businesses coming here and staying here.

“Fast-casual dining is the fastest growing sector,” Margaret Woodard, the executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, said.

This means more restaurants and retail are finding spots to plant themselves in, including Edgar's Above Broad.

"This is going to be the first large, attractive, food and beverage venue that's going to be new to this part of town,” James Stiff, the president of Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and CSRA, said.

Situated right beside the Imperial and Miller movie theaters, Goodwill Industries of Middle Georgia and Edgar's Hospitality Group wanted to fill a gap they said was missing from downtown.

"Just had a vision of hey, you know, what is something that's not existing currently in Augusta today,” Tripp Harrison, vice president of Edgar’s Hospitality Group, said.

It's just a small portion of what's to come for downtown Augusta and the greater area. The Downtown Development Authority says there's been an influx of businesses of every size wanting to work together to build everything back up.

"We're seeing a return to the urban core,” Woodard said.

They're hoping to see a return on investments, too. Through projects like housing and eatery, the goal is to transform this area into something we've never seen before.

"You get everything going at the same time, you're going to see growth,” Woodard said.

In the past 24 months almost 600,000 square feet of office space was added to the downtown area. Renovations of unused buildings are continuing, encouraging more businesses to come in and take over.

The Downtown Development Authority also says they have become a one-stop-shop where businesses come in and are able to get reports on the demographics of the area, allowing them to cater specifically to the people in the area and fulfill the needs they see are missing.

