What might Georgia's 'shelter in place' order look like?

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It's an order many have been waiting for: a shelter-in-place. But, the public will have to wait until tomorrow to know exactly what it means.

Gov. Kemp announced the decision this afternoon and will release full details on Thursday.

"What does it look like?" Doug Duncan, Chairman of Columbia County Government, said. As soon as we get a copy of the order, we'll step in place, take our time to understand exactly what it says. But, we'll implement it very quickly."

Multiple states have already implemented stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, which have led to all non-essential businesses to close. Essential stores such as grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies will remain open for the public to shop.

"Grocery stores are going to stay open. Don't rush out. Don't buy $500 worth of groceries thinking there won't be food on the shelves," Duncan said.

A shelter-in-place order does not mean people can't leave their homes. People can still shop, order takeout from restaurants, or even go outside to exercise.

But officials have suggested seeing friends and family isn't allowed, unless it's absolutely necessary.

"Stay calm. Do your part. Don't hoard, and everything is going to be fine," Duncan said.

It's two weeks of shelter that will hopefully help flatten the curve.

Gov. Kemp is expected to sign and publish the order tomorrow. The order will have more details, so the public can get prepared before it goes into effect Friday.