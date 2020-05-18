What can you expect when S.C. close-contact businesses reopen today

Monday, May 18, 2020

This salon will be one of many reopening in South Carolina.

Today, South Carolina joins Georgia in reopening close-contact businesses. Fitness gyms, hair and nail salons and public pools are among the things that can reopen.

Business owners have implemented changes, so what can customers expect? Similar changes to what we've been seeing with the phased-in reopenings of other businesses in South Carolina and Georgia.

The businesses will be opening with social distancing guidelines in place.

They've spent days preparing to reopen.

Tiesha Harris is the owner of the Beauty Bar Hair Salon, and she says it feels good finally being able to reopen up the shop.

"I wiped down the pollen and dust, and I made sure my lights and everything were working," Harris said.

Stylists say they are taking extra precautions to keep everyone safe.

Over at Magnolia Salon, they say they have been preparing for three days.

"None of our clients have to worry about sitting down and taking something home with them," said owner Renee Otero.

She says clients will wash and sanitize their hands before services, and after the client leaves, they sanitize for 15 minutes.

"I would say sanitation is probably our No. 1 thing next to doing hair," said Otero.

"We want everybody that come in here to know that the brushes have not been used on five other people or combs."

On Sunday, they were ironing out the kinks so they could be prepared for when they open their doors.

"All clients must have masks on to make sure they are protected, I will have my mask on, as well," Harris said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster this plan is all in hopes that the states will soon be back in full speed.

