What can lead to people in positions of power to take advantage of vulnerable victims?

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – As the area attempts to understand why two people in positions of power – a Hephzibah Middle School teacher and a Richmond County sheriff’s deputy in these cases – we’re taking a closer look at what can lead to these types of situations.

Dr. Jeremy Hertza is a neuropsychologist. He says Augusta is a smaller city, and it’s easy to feel safe and comfortable here.

But Hertza says he sees these types of cases far more often than people realize.

"When people are in a position of power, often it creates a vulnerable situation where one individual feels like they can exercise a certain amount of control over the other,” Hertza said.

According to an incident report, Hephzibah Middle School teacher Rumah Byrapaka sent elicit messages and photos to a 13-year-old student as well as touched him inappropriately.

In the other case, Richmond County Deputy Kendrick Quick reportedly raped a female suspect in his custody.

"Augusta sometimes feels like our kind of teeny, big city,” Hertza said. “It's easy to feel real safe and comfortable and in your own groove while all these things go on nationally. In reality, these things happen in our backyard and when we're faced with it and we hear about it, it brings that to our mind and it's super scary.”

Hertza says many times, sexual abuse isn't reported. As a neuropsychologist and a dad, hearing about it is never easy, but he says it's important not to ignore it.

"I understand that fear,” Hertza said. “The trick is what you do with it, how do you put things in place, how do you educate your children, how do you take that anxiety and put a system in place to protect yourself and to protect your loved ones and so on."

Hertza says talking to your children openly about things like this is important. There's so many methods of communication these days and chances are they've already heard.

He also says not to be naive and look out for signs that something may be wrong. Many times they're not obvious signs, but rather a sudden change in behavior or disconnect.

