What are the implications if states reopen too soon?

Monday, April 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Across the country, the pressure is on to reopen the economy. With dozens of protests demanding governors lift restrictions, some wonder what's at stake if states re-open too soon.

For some people drained from the impact of the pandemic, the thought of re-opening the economy is a relief.

But for others, there's fear that it could be too soon.

"It’s certainly reasonable to start relaxing some of the restrictions," Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer at Augusta University, said.

Dr. Coule says our elected leaders have a tough job making the decision. It's like a risky, balancing act with no playbook to follow.

"A responsible reopening I think would be better than trying to hold the line on a stay at home order which might result in a free for all," he said.

Coule says 'responsible' looks like a step by step re-opening, like South Carolina, for example, as they begin to open some retail stores and beaches.

"It’s absolutely an economic argument. We can’t strangle the livelihoods of Americans, of South Carolinians. We have to open these stores," Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken said.

Rep. Taylor says reopening small businesses like in Downtown Aiken is smart. He says he trusts owners to be cautious and follow the safety guidelines.

"The restaurants not yet, the hair salons and beauty salons not quite yet, so let’s take it step by step and see how we do with this," he said.

Across the river, Georgia is moving quicker, even opening up barber shops and dining in at restaurants.

But, Dr. Coule says everyone must continue to follow social distancing and act responsibly -- or either state could have another outbreak.

"I’m hopeful if we don’t see a second wave, that by the summer that things will get back to normal," Dr. Coule said.

Whether the decision to reopen is really happening too soon, it's also too soon to tell.

As testing availability increases, that answer will become clearer, Dr. Coule said.

Dr. Coule also says that state and local leaders should be evaluating the risks in their own communities as every situation is different.

He says it's reasonable that restrictions could be put back into place if there's a resurgence of the virus. He's hopeful that the summer heat and humidity could help decrease the spread based on recent research.

