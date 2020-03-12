What about the Masters? Gov. Kemp weighs in on the Augusta golf tournament and coronavirus

Thurdsay, March 12, 2020

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke Thursday to update the public on the latest with coronavirus. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- While the Masters Tournament is still on, many are wondering if the event will be cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus fears.

The Augusta National Golf Club said last week that the tournament and all surrounding events -- the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Drive, Chip, and Putt -- were still on.

Still, Gov. Brian Kemp was asked what he thought on the matter during a news conference Thursday.

"As far as what's going on in Augusta, I know that they're on top of it, and I'm sure they'll have more to say at a later time, but I don't have any sort of pending announcement on that," Kemp said. "So I would tell the individuals that are looking to come to Georgia to stay tuned for what they're hearing from Augusta National."

Sporting events across the globe are being cancelled as a result of the coronavirus. The NBA moved to postpone the rest of the season alongside the NHL, and MLB cancelled spring training and postponed the start of the season for two weeks.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that they would begin playing tournaments without patrons.

