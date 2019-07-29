We’ve used up Earth’s renewable resources for the year; it’s July

Monday marks Earth Overshoot Day, and it gets earlier every year.

Earth Overshoot Day refers to the day when people use up the renewable resources for the year, Global Footprint Network said.

The international sustainability organization said the date has moved up two months over the past 20 years, and currently, humanity is using nature 1.75 faster than the world’s ecosystems can recover.

Humanity has used more resources than the Earth can replenish since the early 1970s, Global Footprint Network said.

To determine the overshoot day, the group said it calculates the number of days of that year that Earth’s biological capacity is able to supply humanity’s ecological footprint and contrasts that with the demand “for plant-based food and fiber products, livestock and fish products, timber and other forest products, space for urban infrastructure, and forest to absorb its carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels.”

“The costs of this global ecological overspending are becoming increasingly evident in the form of deforestation, soil erosion, biodiversity loss, or the buildup of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere,” the organization said.

The organization developed a Footprint Calculator so you can see your impact on the Earth.

