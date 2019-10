Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Westobou is upon us. The festival begins Oct. 2nd and runs until the 6th at 11th and Broad Streets.

The multi-arts festival features artists and performances to "enrich the cultural fabric, economic stability, and social vitality of the region."

Click HERE for the full list of events and schedule ahead of Westobou.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.