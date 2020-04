Monday, April 27, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were closed at Mile Marker 3 due to a vehicle fire Monday morning.

Westbound motorists were advised to use Exit 5 after the incident that occurred shortly before 10 a.m.

Both lanes had reopened within an hour.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.