'We're ready': GA doc seeks to calm fears, educate others on coronavirus

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- New outbreaks of the coronavirus are raising questions and concerns. With multiple cases now in the United States, precautions are being taken so the spread of the disease remains low.

Dr. Jose Vazquez, chief of the infectious diseases division at the Medical Center of Georgia, said he knows people are worried, but his team is ready.

"We've been prepared," Vazquez said. "We actually have a protocol in place for what's called emerging infectious diseases. This was put in back during the Ebola issue that we had several years ago."

He said, with the flu season still in full swing, and coronavirus symptoms being the exact same as flu symptoms, it's important to ask patients about their recent travel.

"Have you traveled anywhere outside of Augusta in the last two to four weeks?" Vazquez said.

If so, Vazquez said, patients will be placed in immediate isolation.

Recently, another organization also had to take precautions. The Augusta Chinese Association cancelled their event due to possible attendees from out of town.

Christine Li, vice president of the CSRA Chinese Association, said it was a good decision to cancel the event because they would rather cancel than to risk somebody getting sick.

"We don't know how many people traveled recently and what kind of contact they have been exposed to," Li said.

Li has family in China and Taiwan. She says they're doing everything they can to stay safe from the virus.

"Yesterday I received a video, saying this is how Wuhan looks like," Li said. "It's empty streets, every place is empty. It's so sad; every place is deserted."

Although the precautions and preparations seem serious, Vazquez said there's no need to worry.

"We're ready, just in case there's an outbreak," Vazquez said.

Right now, they are still working to get a vaccine and treatment in place. Vazquez said the best thing everyone can do to stay healthy is stay home if you're sick, wash your hands, avoid shaking hands, and stay away from people who are coughing or sneezing.

