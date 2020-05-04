'We’re going to fight': Augusta small business owners see struggles ahead after COVID-19

Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The economic damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic is still being calculated, but small business owners across the nation are feeling the pinch right now.

But Augusta leaders are looking at ways to help out.

While numbers could change, right now, the city is looking at offering up to $15,000 to a small business. The new initiative likely won’t save every single small shop in town, but it could provide relief at least for some.

“It’s very stressful, very stressful,” Toaste Augusta owner Dominik Simonz said.

Simonz temporarily laid off all but about two employees. With financial burdens growing and curbside customers dwindling, businesses like his are seeking relief.

“I’m anticipating that commission diligently to provide short term relief of 2 to 4 weeks for our small business community, and in particular those that have been hit the hardest,” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis said.

The city green-lit the beginning steps for this, although it awaits full approval. The money will allow small businesses to cover expenses like salaries, building leases, or inventory products. Initial guidelines state it’d act as a loan, but considering the pandemic, it could be deferred or forgiven.

”Just to make sure that we can at least take care of our people,” Simonz said. “Everything else can be made arranged, but keeping staff, it’s the biggest part, making sure people have money coming into their homes.”

And based on the city’s survey, that’s the number one concern for most Augusta businesses — money to employees to survive. There’s criteria an owner would have to meet to be eligible, but the city is hoping to offer as much help as possible.

“Some of our employees still have not received an unemployment check, so that’s been a stress,” Walter Clay said.

“We’re just playing it day by day,’ business owner Barry Blackston said.

A life raft like this program might be just what they need.

“We’re going to fight,” Simonz said. “We’re going to continue to be here. We’re going to push. Every dollar counts.”

In this first phase of this assistance, the city is looking to help businesses that now have 10 employees or fewer. But terms could change based on commission guidance on Tuesday.

