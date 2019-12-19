"We're going to come get you." Aiken County Sheriff has clear message for gangs

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on gang violence, and the three men responsible for the Graniteville murder are a top priority.

"We're going to stay on top of it and be aggressive with it," said Sheriff Michael Hunt. "The main thing now is to solve this case."

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is not solving this case alone.

"We have investigators from the Sheriff's Office, SLED, the ATF Task Force and some ATS help out of Columbia and Anderson helping us on this case," Sheriff Hunt said.

He has a clear message for those in Aiken County involved in gang activity.

"The message to them is we're going to figure out who you are and we're going to come and get you and bring you to justice," he said.

Justice for Mal'lisha Jackson and her son, Elijah, victims of Aiken's latest gang crime. But also justice for many others, whose families have been torn apart by gangs.

"We've had some gang activity," Sheriff Hunt said. "We have cracked down hard on it."

In March, nearly 30 people were charged with gang-related activity. 17 of them were from Aiken County.

"When you take 28 people off the street, those young guys are ready to pick up and fill those shoes," Sheriff Hunt said.

He said gangs aren't just a big-city problem anymore, but Aiken County is trying to put an end to it.

"There's gang activity everywhere. There's not a place in the country there's not gang activity," he said. "What we're going to do is just stay aggressive with it and try to stay on top of it."

He said with help from other agencies, he's confident they'll arrest those responsible.

"These are just a bunch of gang-banging thugs that, quite frankly, are cowards," he said. "The public needs to understand that we're on it. We've got a lot of resources on it, and we'll get this thing solved."

