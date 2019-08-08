Wendy's Spicy Chicken Nuggets returning Aug. 12

(WIBW) -- Wendy's announced that a popular side is coming back.

On their Twitter account, Wendy's said in a post that they are bringing back their Spicy Chicken Nuggets. Not only that, but they will be back in all restaurants Monday.

In another tweet, they confirmed that the Spicy Nuggets would be available in their 4 for $4 deal.

A few months ago, Chance the Rapper Tweeted about the franchise bringing back the popular snack. Wendy's responded saying that they would actually bring them back if their Tweet got 2 million likes.

Twitter responded and the goal was met within the next couple days, prompting Wendy's to announce that they would stay true to their promise.

So, keep a few dollars handy for Monday when you can get your own Spicy Chicken Nuggets.