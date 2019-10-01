"We'll save a life doing this thing." News 12 NBC 26 CPR campaign gets personal

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

News 12 NBC 26 is starting a campaign with AHA to help save lives. (Source: WRDW)

(WRDW/WAGT) -- You may have seen us out at Arts in the Heart a couple of weekends ago. At the festival, we kicked off a campaign that we hope changes lives.

Over the course of a year, News 12 NBC 26 hopes to train thousands of people in CPR because, for us, the story is personal.

"I was doing a 12-mile run that morning. It happened right at mile 11," said News 12 NBC 26 General Manager Mike Oates.

Being healthy is a way of life for Mike. Nearly 10 years ago he was training for a half marathon when the unexpected happened.

"I was blue, had no pulse, wasn't breathing."

At the peak of his training, he went down face first. He had suffered a heart attack.

"I remember going out to run one morning. I remember waking up in the hospital the next afternoon."

If it weren't for a Boy Scout troop nearby, Mike may not be here today.

"The Boy Scout troop leader was a registered nurse with the U.S. Army and had performed CPR on a number of people. He found me face down," Mike told us.

Mike's savior is Geoff Dunklee. Now, nearly a decade later, saving lives is Mike's mission.

"It's my cause now. Everybody has a time, and it wasn't my time."

That's why all of us at News 12 NBC 26 are partnering with the American Heart Association to train 12,000 and 26 people in hands-on CPR. We started this goal at Arts in the Heart, and we're continuing it through next August.

"I've said before - we'll save a life doing this thing. We're gonna save a lot of people knowing hands-on CPR."

If you're interested, you can get in touch with the American Heart Association. We'll take anyone who wants to learn. If you want to put a group of people together, we can do that too.

