Well-respected UH volunteer passes away after dealing with stress, loss of life in COVID-19 fight

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A well-respected University Hospital volunteer battling not only COVID-19 but the stress and loss of life from the virus has passed away.

Retired Sgt. First Class Leo Paz​ was a retired military doctor and served as a heart and lung specialist for over 20 years.

He had an established service record when he volunteered to go work as a runner in the COVID-19 unit at University Hospital.

Paz had also been one of the people to help start the heart catheterization lab at University Hospital and was a resource specialist there for 25 years. He worked as a teacher and mentor for students at the lab.

But the stress on top of his military service became all too much for Paz, his family says.

His family says he was the kind of person that would give the best kind of advice. They say he was loved by many in the community and above all, he was "always a soldier."

“Leo was a longtime employee, extremely hardworking, respected and well loved," a statement from University Hospital said. "He is greatly missed.”

