Well-known juvenile court Judge Douglas Flanagan passes away

Thursday, May 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A judge well-known in the Augusta legal community has passed away.

Judge Douglas Flanagan died Thursday morning, according to a representative with the juvenile court.

Flanagan was a tireless advocate for juveniles. Last year, he was one of many judges hoping the old jail on Walton Way would become a juvenile justice center.

"It's not just a court," Flanagan said. "It's a mentoring program and it's an education program."

