Weinstein rape accuser to testify in pivotal trial moment

The woman whose rape allegations led to criminal charges against Harvey Weinstein is set to testify Friday in a pivotal moment for both sides in his #MeToo-era trial.

Prosecutors look to hammer home the most serious charges in a case that stems from the allegations of just two of the scores of women who have accused Weinstein of violating them.

Weinstein’s lawyers plan to seize on her complicated history with the disgraced film producer, including warm emails, as they look to raise doubts about her credibility.

Weinstein has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.