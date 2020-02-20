Weinstein jurors focus on Sciorra as deliberations continue

Jury deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial are set to continue for a third day on Thursday.

So far, jurors have been focusing a lot of attention on Annabella Sciorra’s allegation that the once-heralded Hollywood mogul raped her in the mid-1990s.

Sciorra’s allegation is too old to be charged on its own because of the statute of limitations, but it’s a key component of the most serious charges that jurors are weighing in the closely watched #MeToo case.

Weinstein, 67, is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman in 2006.

Weinstein has maintained that any sexual contact was consensual.

