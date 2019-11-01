Weekend Events: November 1 - 3

Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- If you're looking for some family fun this weekend, there's plenty to do across the CSRA to have a good time!

Friday, Nov. 1st:

Columbia County Fair: The fair is kicking off Friday and lasts through Nov. 10th. Friday the fair is open from 5:00 p.m. until midnight, and it's the unlimited ride special. For $20 you can ride any rides as many times as you want, but you can also just pay the $7 admission fee.

Augusta Handmade Fair: The Augusta Handmade Fair is a semi-annual fundraiser held by Redemption Church. The event is focused on showcasing local creatives. There will be things at the fair including art, soaps, jewelry, pottery, clothing, paper goods, accessories, knits, photography, paintings and so much more! That's from 5:00 until 9:00 p.m. at 930 Broad Street.

Jackson Hook and Cook Festival: The 12th Annual Jackson Hook & Cook Festival will be located in downtown Jackson, SC. The festivities kick off Friday night with a golf cart decorating contest (the theme of Fall/Halloween), corn hole tournament with Yeti prizes, BINGO, and the Palmetto Groove Band. On Saturday there will be a BBQ cook-off, fishing tournament, craft/vendor show, food, kids activities, and more.

Aiken Ghost Tours: Aiken Ghost Tours invites you to take a journey through Aiken’s past. Tour guide Kent Cubbage tells Aiken's history and legends, myths, lore, and much more. The tour is a walking tour and lasts approximately 75 minutes, with several stops throughout the downtown area, including the graveyard at St. Thaddeus Church and the Old Post Office. The tour begins at St. Thaddeus Church. Cost is $10.00 per person.

Saturday, Nov. 2nd:

FOTAS 10th Anniversary: Friends of the Animal Shelter in Aiken County is celebrating 10 years with an event Saturday. From 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 333 Wire Road, in Aiken, there will be a party with a DJ, games, and snacks! All pet adoptions are also just $10 for the day!

Augusta CanalFEST: CanalFEST returns to the Augusta Canal for its 4th annual event Saturday. The free day of family fun, fresh air, fitness, and food celebrate the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area and its historic waterway. CanalFEST kicks off with a 5K Fun Run at 9 a.m., followed by live entertainment, kid’s activities, food trucks, arts and crafts, vendors, raffle drawings and more.

KidsFest: Have you ever wanted to run away to the circus? Your kids can have a taste of the circus life at KidsFest Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Evans Towne Center Park. The theme is "Join the Circus"! There will be magicians, fire breathers, stilt walkers, acrobats, jugglers, and more. This comes as Vernardos Circus is at Evans Towne Center.

Sunday, Nov. 3rd:

Holiday Market at the Marina: There will be a Holiday Market down at the river every weekend on Sundays in November and December. Vendors will be selling their holiday items. There will also be a food trailer selling hot chocolate and other festive food items. This is a family-friendly event so the children will enjoy it too.

Have a great weekend!

