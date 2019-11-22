Weekend Events: Nov. 22 - 24

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The holiday season is upon us, and there are a number of events coming up this weekend to kick it off.

Friday :

Lights of the South: The lights at this year's Lights of the South are all brighter, clearer, and much easier to maintain. You can see them from way high in Santa's sleigh! Head to 633 Louisville Road, in Grovetown.

Christmas in Columbia County: Christmas in Columbia County and Evans on Ice opens Friday at Evans Towne Center Park! There will be ice skating, treats, hot chocolate, and more!

Operation Christmas Child: Multiple locations throughout the Aiken area will open to collect shoebox gifts filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items for the Samaritan’s Purse project. You can donate at the following locations: Cedar Creek Church, TrueNorth Church, Sweetwater Baptist Church

Saturday :

James Brown Toy Giveaway Registration: Toy registration for the James Brown Toy Giveaway will be held on the following days and locations:

November 23rd – May Park

December 7th – May Park

December 14th – May Park

The Toy Giveaway will be December 23rd at May Park at 7:00 a.m.

FOTAS Pre-Black Friday Adoptions: Before the arrival of Black Friday, FOTAS and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are hosting a special adoption event that will include adoption specials and a gift with every adoption. During the special event taking place Nov. 23 dogs and puppies will be available for $35 to loving homes; cats and kittens just $10. That's from 11:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Bamberg Holiday Market: The Bamberg Holiday Market will be Nov. 23, at the Bamberg Civic Center. There is a $1 admission, but children are free, and there will be door prizes. Vendors will sell everything from Christmas gifts, home décor and yard décor and more.

Sunday :

Holiday Market at the Marina: Every Sunday in November and December you can head to the marina in downtown Augusta from noon until 4:00 p.m. to check out some holiday crafts and snacks from vendors. There's a playground right beside the market for the little ones to play on. Boat rides with the Patriot Boat begin at 2:30 for $12.00 each person. Children 6-12 are $6.00.

Junior League of Augusta Holiday Market:From Friday at noon until Sunday at 4:00 p.m., the Junior League will host its annual holiday market at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. There will be unique crafts to buy from across the CSRA.

