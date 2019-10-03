Web of lies: Woman who deputies believe disposed of her baby indicted on 5 counts of lying to police

Thursday, October 3, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- New indictments around what investigators say are a web of lies surrounding a woman and what happened to her baby. Tabitha Moss was indicted on 5 counts of lying to police.

The indictments say her lies ranged from a miscarriage to a fake pregnancy. Making false statements is a felony.

It really can be hard to follow this when there are so many different stories being told. News 12 sat down with the district attorney to see how they're maneuvering around it all.

"There are always cases that frustrate both myself and the investigators as well, especially ones that we get emotionally invested in," said Natalie Paine.

Natalie Paine is the district attorney. She's also a mom, so cases involving kids like Tabitha Moss' are hard to work. But she's determined to get justice.

"I firmly believe that everything that happens in the dark eventually comes to light," said Paine.

Investigators believe Tabitha Moss disposed of her newborn but Moss has told them several different stories.

She faces 5 counts of making a false statement.

"It's something we take very seriously, making a false statement, especially making a false report of a crime," said Paine.

These indictments spell out a web of stories that don't line up. She first told investigators she "placed the fetus into a bag and gave it to another person to dispose of”.

Then her story changed, saying "she had a miscarriage and flushed the fetus down the toilet."

Then she told investigators "she was not pregnant and was faking it."

They say she changed her story two additional times.

"I think more so now a lot of times people don't realize the gravity of when you give false information to law-enforcement it causes a chain of events to occur,” said Paine.

She says it takes resources away from other cases. Neighbors want to know why Moss isn't being charged for disposing of her baby.

"We try to be as fair as we can be but obviously there are times where the evidence just isn't there and if it's not there we just quite simply can't charge," said Paine.

A big piece of the puzzle is still missing. It’s a mystery still stumping investigators; where is the infant?

News 12 did speak to the father of one of Moss' other children. He couldn't believe it.

As for this case, investigators say this case will not be settled until the newborn is found. Moss told investigators several locations of where the newborn was but each resulted in a dead-end. They are looking into all baby-related cases as well hoping for a connection to pop.

